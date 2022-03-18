Terminal Democracy

I am amazed and concerned by the hypocrisy, the double-standards and the willful ignorance of those who support Democratic politicians and ideals.

If it isn’t clear to the average Democratic voter by now that the Democrats are as much if not more inept and corrupt than their Republican counterparts, then they shouldn’t be allowed to vote. In fact, if they are that dense, they shouldn’t be allowed to drive a car or own a firearm.

How can a person watch their President and his “right-hand” bumble, stumble, and make a fool of themselves and the American people and not hang their heads in shame. I’m afraid for our country in these difficult times knowing that our leaders are of such low quality, I really am. But I’m more concerned with the ability of Democrats at every level to ignore the evidence of their own eyes and to continue marching forward (as they drag the rest of us along on this failed experiment) as if they know what’s right and everyone else needs to join the line and shut-up.

All I can say is: Aren’t there any Democrats left with a little character, with the ability to think critically, with enough pride in this country to stem the tide of this absurd challenge to what Democracy really means? I’m calling for Liberal Democrats to come together to reform their party so that the rest of us can live without the fear of this creeping stupidity, greed, and self-interest that is slowly advancing across our land.