Ukraine Invasion

During the last few weeks, the world watched as the brutal president of Russia and his massive army invaded and destroyed Ukraine, an independent country.

Going forward, there are important lessons to be learned from this. First, weakness leads to aggression and wars. Did a weak U.S. president give the green light to Putin to act? Second, is it important that citizens have 2nd Amendment rights to acquire guns to protect themselves? Many Ukrainians have or were given guns to fight the Russian soldiers. Third, nationalism is still alive throughout the world. The Ukrainian people are fighting for the survival of their country.

Going forward, will America learn these lessons? Will it have strong leaders (president), support our 2nd Amendment rights and retain our national identity as an independent Republic?

Time will tell.