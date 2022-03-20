Santa Barbara Police Search for Suspect in Fatal Stabbing on Milpas Street

Authorities Say Suspect and Victim Had ‘Some Sort of Confrontation’ Prior to the Stabbing

A late-night altercation turned deadly on Milpas Street on Sunday, when a stabbing left one victim dead and police searching for the suspect, who fled shortly after the crime, according to Santa Barbara Police Department Public Information Officer Ethan Ragsdale.

Around 2:00 a.m. police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near a parking lot next door to a nightclub on the 500 block of Milpas, and at the scene officers found a victim that had been stabbed. Witnesses reported a significant amount of blood, and the victim was transported to Cottage Hospital Emergency room.

“The initial investigation revealed the victim, and the suspect had some sort of confrontation prior to the stabbing,” Ragsdale said. “After the stabbing occurred, the suspect fled the area and is currently outstanding.”

The victim was later reported dead from the injuries sustained in the attack. Milpas was closed from Haley Street to Cota Street while emergency personnel processed the scene, and was reopened shortly before noon, according to residents in the area.

“There does not appear to be any current threat to the public,” Ragsdale said. “It is believed to be an isolated incident and does not appear to be gang related.”

The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin is notified. Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2355.

