Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Library Patrons: Black Gold Changes Coming

The Black Gold Cooperative Library System, of which the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Library System is a member, is currently undergoing a realignment that will ultimately allow Central Coast libraries to provide a more community-focused approach to library services. Over the next several months, the multi-step process will necessitate a few changes in service.

All Black Gold libraries, including Goleta, Buellton and Solvang will be closed on April 22 and 23 for the migration of all computer files to the new library circulation software. No holds can be placed during April 22-24.



Beginning April 25th, the shared Black Gold Cooperative Library System will offer titles from the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Library System, Paso Robles City Library, Santa Maria Public Library, Lompoc Public Library System, Blanchard Community Library, and the Carpinteria Community Library. These libraries will have their own customized catalog website designed specifically for their local patrons.

San Luis Obispo County libraries and the Santa Barbara Library System recently announced their departure from the cooperative system. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara cardholders are welcome to apply for a Goleta, Buellton or Solvang Library card to continue accessing materials from Black Gold member libraries. If Goleta, Buellton or Solvang patrons wish to access materials at SLO or SB libraries, they can get library cards from each of those jurisdictions but will have to go to those libraries to check out their materials and return them there as well.

While these changes may take some getting used to, member libraries are confident that moving forward the new Black Gold Cooperative Library System will be better positioned to engage with their communities and meet their information needs.

The Goleta Valley, Buellton and Solvang Libraries are open on Tuesdays – Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Learn more about the libraries at www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org.