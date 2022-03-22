Spark Rescue Santa Barbara Selected to Join the Jordan’s Way 50-State Tour

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

We are so excited to announce that Spark Rescue Santa Barbara has been selected to be part of the Jordan’s Way 50-state tour to help raise awareness and funds needed for saving dogs and cats that have been abandoned on the streets or come from abusive situations who would not have a chance of survival otherwise.

Jordan’s Way is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that hosts 4-hour fun-filled live Facebook fundraisers at animal rescues and shelters across the country. Founded by Kris Rotonda to honor his best friend, a shelter dog named Jordan, Kris and his team have helped more than 250 shelters in over 40 states raise over $250 million since January. Kris and Jordan’s Way have been featured on the Hallmark Channel, the Dodo, and on local news stations across America. You can learn more about them on their website, www.JordansWayTour.com.

Kris and his team will be visiting us on Tuesday March 22, 2022 from 6-10 pm at Centennial Beer Hall, 5871 Hollister Ave, and we’d love to have you be a part of the fun!