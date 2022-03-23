Thanks for publishing “Fossil-Fuel Dependence and War,” an excellent analysis showing our urgent need to transition away from fossil fuels.

Scientists have been warning us for decades that the heat-trapping emissions from burning coal, oil, and natural gas are causing disease, death, and planetary disruption. But fossil fuel interests have used their out-sized influence and power to obfuscate the facts, and through their political allies, like Senator Manchin, they manage to delay climate action. Now Russia’s war on Ukraine exposes the grave geopolitical consequences of dependence on fossil fuels since they are largely controlled by authoritarian governments.

Fossil fuel interests, of course, are using supply concerns and inflationary impacts to argue for continued dependence on these dirty fuels. It should be obvious that the way to achieve energy independence is through renewables. After all, no nation owns the sun or wind.