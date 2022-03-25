World’s Biggest Bounce Castle Comes to Santa Barbara

The biggest inflatable castle in the world has bounced into Santa Barbara, with Big Bounce America set up at Elings Park for the weekend. The event will feature the Guinness World Record–winning 13,000-square-foot castle, complete with an inflatable deejay booth right in the middle of the structure.

As part of its nationwide tour, Big Bounce America will have at least six massive bouncy castles open for adult and toddler bouncing sessions between Friday-Sunday, March 25-27. Some of the structures include the Sport Slam, which features a customized sports arena; The Giant, an obstacle course that is more than 900 feet long; and the alien-and-space-themed structure aptly called airSPACE. “Once you get inside the big one and the music starts playing, it’s magic,” said Tour Manager Dex. “That’s what I love about it.”

The world-record-holding castle stands at more than 32 feet high, and the inside is almost twice the square footage of Kids World at 13,000 square feet. Inside, there are massive inflatable tulips and mushrooms, mini obstacle courses, ball pits, and a deejay booth, which will play music and host some games for children and adults alike.

Vendors from around Santa Barbara will provide food and drink, including Dave’s Dogs, Tio Pepe’s, Sassafras, and Snow Angel Shaved Ice. The event will also have a covered space for parents and guardians to watch from, and all other exits to the park are blocked while the event is underway. Tickets for children start at $19, adult tickets start at $39, and tickets can be preordered online.

Credit: Jun Starkey

Credit: Jun Starkey

