Shelter-in-Place Warning Lifted for Alisal Fire Burn Scar Area

A shelter-in-place warning was sent out and canceled early Monday morning on March 28 for the Alisal Fire burn scar area, after heavy raining created a potential danger of flooding and debris flow.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services sent out the original alert around 6:30 a.m., warning of “life-threatening flooding and debris flow.” The warning was lifted just before 8 a.m. as the rain lessened.

The Alisal Fire burn scar area includes parts of Goleta and Santa Ynez, stretching from El Capitán Beach to Gaviota State Park. During future storms, residents are advised not to attempt to drive through the rain, and to be aware of warnings from county officials.

Credit: Courtesy

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.