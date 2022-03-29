Smoke at Painted Cave a Scheduled Pile Burn

Santa Barbarans who see smoke rising from the State Route 154 area are most likely seeing the pile burn scheduled for Painted Cave on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 29 and 30. Weather conditions after Monday’s storm dumped nearly two and a half inches at the top of San Marcos Pass make this a good time to clear away accumulated brush. About one acre’s worth of piled vegetation will go up in a project originally organized for early March that will reduce flammables in the area.

Santa Barbara County firefighters will be conducting the burn operation, with the coordination of several other agencies, such as the county air quality district and Los Padres National Forest. Smoke is not expected to drift into populated regions, but Lyz Bantilan of the county Air Pollution Control District advised common-sense precautions, such as avoiding the smoke, an especial concern for anyone suffering sensitivity to smoke.

