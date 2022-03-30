Emergency Rental Assistance Program Deadline to apply

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County Community Services Department is reminding

the public the deadline to submit applications to the County of Santa Barbara’s

Emergency Rental & Utility Assistance Program through United Way of Santa Barbara

County is 11:59 PM – Thursday, March 31.



Applications submitted by the deadline may be covered under proposed Statewide

eviction moratorium provisions. Apply at https://www.unitedwaysb.org/rent. All

households with annual incomes at or below 80% of the area median income, are

County of Santa Barbara tenants that have experienced a loss of income due to or

during the COVID-19 pandemic and experiencing a risk of homelessness or housing

instability, may apply for rent and utility debts dating back to March 2020. Tenants or

landlords that need to confirm the status of an application already submitted to United

Way should call (805) 965-8591.

