Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos Compete at Channel League Tri-Meet

Peabody Stadium was bustling with energy as Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos athletes faced off in their respective track and field events during a Channel League tri-meet.

“It’s fun to host it. A meet where we can have full people in the stands because last year it was a little bit tighter than that as far as having a lot of people here,” said Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices. “It’s fun when these three teams get together because these kids all know each other. Santa Barbara is still a small town and all these kids grew up together.”

San Marcos won the overall team results for both boys and girls by considerable margins with 45 and 40 points respectively. Perhaps no individual athlete shined brighter than San Marcos sprinter Ava Carter, who won all four of her events, including the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 4X100 relay and 4X400 relay. Carter’s teammate Ajha Dennis-Florence took second place in the 100 meter and 200 meter and was on the winning 4X100 relay team.

On the boys side, Santa Barbara’s Davis Flanagin proved to be the fastest kid in town by edging Justin Hess of San Marcos in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.51. Flanagin also won the long jump with a distance of 21-1.5 and placed second in the triple jump behind Lucas Chin of San Marcos, who ripped off a jump of 42-11.50 to Flanagin’s 42-10.50. Chin also won the high jump by clearing 5’9″.

Jacob Snodgress holds off Blaise Snow to win the 800 meter with a blistering time of 1:56.19. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

In the boys’ varsity 200 meter dash Hess edged out Anthony Lopez of Santa Barbara for first place with a time of 22.92.

“Great group effort by the masses,” said San Marcos coach Marilyn Hantgin. “Obviously Justin Hess won the 200 meter, anchoring 4X400 with a 49.4 and second in the 100 meter. He stepped up. Those guys were awesome.”

Laila Goodman was a bright spot for the Santa Barbara girls as she won the 400 meter with a time of 102.40. Goodman’s teammate freshman Krystal Valdez won the Discus with a PR of 94-6.

Perhaps the most impressive performance of the day came from the San Marcos boys’ 4×400 team of Hess, Julian Hicks, Jonas Strand and Jacob Snodgress that took first place with a time of 3:24.74, which puts them on track to have a long season of competition.

“This is my first time running with that whole group,” said Hicks, who also won the 400 meter with a PR of 51.8. “Together we are pretty new, but we put it together at the end of the meet and had a great time.”

The San Marcos 4X400 team of Jonas Strand, Justin Hess, Julian Hicks and Jacob Snodgress took first place with a time of 3:24.74.

Dos Pueblos dominated the girls varsity distance races as Elliott Gleason and Samsara Chahine finished first and second in the 1600 meter with times of 5:22.46 and 5:38.66 respectively. Phoebe Wolfe Lyons won the 3200 for Dos Pueblos with a time of 11:58.93.

The Chargers also received an excellent performance from Grant Kahn on the boys side as he won the discus with a mark of 113-11.

.