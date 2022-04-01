Oliver, Prince Philip, and Venus

Oliver

Oliver | Credit: Courtesy

If you are feeling down or blue, we have the perfect cure for you: Oliver!

This 9-year-old boy is pretty much sunshine in feline form. Oliver is a friendly and social cat who LOVES getting attention. He is happiest when he is spending time with his human friends.

Oliver does have something called chronic upper respiratory syndrome, which means he has cold-like symptoms, such as a runny nose and some sneezing, especially when feeling stressed. But he doesn’t let that stop him from being a loving and cuddly kitty!

Snuggles from this affectionate kitty will make your Sundays sublime, your Mondays magnificent, and every other day of the week wonderful.

Want to learn more about Oliver? Go to www.sbhumane.org to view his profile. Are you interested in bringing Oliver home? Email Adopt@sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777 to make an adoption appointment today!

Prince Philip

Prince Philip | Credit: Courtesy

This young bunny boy is less than 1 year old and lives up to his title of prince. He is gentle and refined (with tidy litter habits!) and is, of course, quite handsome. Prince Philip would be great for a first-time bunny owner or for an experienced adopter as well. Let this prince make your bunny dreams come true!

Venus

Venus | Credit: Courtesy

This beautiful and beguiling Guinea pig, Venus, is named after the Roman goddess of love, beauty, and desire, and she is aptly named! She has recently arrived at BUNS and if you’re interested in meeting her, come soon because she is naturally attracting attention and melting hearts already!

Visit bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521 or email info@bunssb.org for an appointment.

