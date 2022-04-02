Close Diablo Now

The Santa Barbara Independent article titled “’Unsettling and Unacceptable’ Negligence Uncovered at Diablo Canyon” describes how pipes critical to providing back-up cooling water to the Unit 2 reactor were not inspected as prescribed by NRC procedures. This incident had the potential for severe safety consequences.

The report referenced in the article is from the Office of the Inspector General for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. It validates Mothers for Peace’s longstanding concerns about the safety of Diablo Canyon in particular, and nuclear energy in general. The potential results of human error, equipment failure, or natural disaster would be disastrous.

Diablo Canyon is old, dirty, and dangerous. PG&E will shut down the plant in 2025 for economic reasons. The public would be better off if it closed now, for safety reasons.

Jane Swanson is spokesperson for San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace.