Santa Barbara Registrar of Voters Looking for Volunteers for Primary Race

The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters office announced it is seeking volunteer poll workers for the June 7, 2022, primary election. “Poll workers are on the front line of democracy,” said Joseph Holland, County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor & Registrar of Voters. “Without them, voting does not happen.”

Volunteers may receive a stipend for working on the day of elections and through attending poll worker training.

To be a poll worker, you must meet the following criteria:

• Be a registered voter in the State of California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States, as specified, and who is otherwise eligible to register to vote, except for their lack of United States citizenship.

• Be able to follow written and verbal instructions.

• Be available to serve Election Day (June 7) from approximately 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until all of the closing procedures have been completed.

• Must be available to attend a mandatory training class during the week of May 23.

Howard Hudson, a volunteer poll worker for the Santa Barbara Host Lions Club, said he enjoys contributing to the democratic process. “I feel that as a citizen I am obligated to do what I can to help with the process, and I encourage others to get involved and participate,” he said. “Election Day is busy but rewarding, and I get to meet others supporting our democratic process and right to vote.”

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.