Female Pedestrian Killed in Fatal Crash on US-101 Southbound, Near Carillo

A woman was struck and killed in a fatal crash while attempting to cross the US-101 Southbound Highway Monday evening, April 4.

Just before midnight, the woman began crossing from the right shoulder of the US-101 southbound, heading toward the median. At that time, a 2001 Buick was traveling down the 101 and collided with the woman. The driver of the Buick stopped, called 9-1-1, and waited for emergency services to arrive. The unidentified female pedestrian was pronounced deceased shortly after.

The driver of the Buick did not sustain any injuries and was not suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The southbound US-101 lanes were shut down for approximately two hours, and traffic was diverted off the freeway at Castillo Street. Traffic was able to re-enter the freeway at Castillo Street on the ramp to US 101 southbound, bypassing the crash scene.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact the California Highway Patrol at (805) 967-1234.

