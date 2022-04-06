Counting Down to Goleta’s 5th Annual Community State of the City on April 13

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City’s biggest night of the year is almost here! We hope you will join us for Goleta’s 5th Annual Community State of the City next Wednesday, April 13 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in-person at the Elks Lodge (150 N. Kellogg Avenue). This is a free community event. There will be Spanish interpretation and light refreshments available. Here is City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte with her personal invitation to you (https://youtu.be/aTPkD4s0qI0). Spanish Engagement Specialist Marcos Martinez provides an invitation in Spanish (https://youtu.be/zcznbKg24f4). Please share these videos and help spread the word about the #GoletaSOC.

A historically favorite part of the event is the Q&A portion. The community is encouraged to arrive early at 5:00 p.m. when doors open, mingle with staff, check out our information tables and take a moment to submit a question which can be anonymous. Staff will be on stage at the end of the event to answer as many questions as possible.

Here is a rundown of the event:

From 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. you can:

Mingle informally with Mayor Paula Perotte, City Councilmembers and City staff

Visit our information stations

Submit your question for the Q&A section of the program

Goleta Valley Historical Society will be selling our limited-edition 20 City of Goleta birthday items, including hats, t-shirts, totes and mugs. Get yours before they are gone!

The Program begins promptly at 6:00 p.m.:

Mayor Perotte gives the 2022 State of the City Address

City Manager Michelle Greene provides an update on the City’s Finances

Q&A session with Mayor Perotte and Department Directors

We hope you will bring your questions and join us for this important night for the City!