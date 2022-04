Thank you, Santa Barbara Independent for your article “Carpinteria Community Says ‘ No’ to Proposed Hotel on the Bluffs” by Ryan P. Cruz.

As a person who lives in the Carpinteria area, I agree with the many Carpinterians who do not want a 99-room hotel and restaurant along our coastline. The traffic alone would be a problem.

Carpinteria has always been known as a small town with safe beaches. It is also the “last remaining coastal open space.”

Let’s keep it that way.