Charlie the Husky Needs a Home

Charlie is very handsome, but being a husky, there is a lot more to him than looks. He is very adventurous, so he needs an owner that can keep up with him. He enjoys day trips to the beach and hiking with human friends. He would love to have a forever hiking buddy! He enjoys other dogs, and is overly interested in small creatures.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Charlie for adoption.

For adoption inquiries, please call (805) 681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters.

To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work, go to www.K-9PALS.org, or (805) 570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

