Dos Pueblos Breaks Out Offensively in 13-3 Victory Over Lompoc

The Dos Pueblos softball team exploded offensively on its way to a 13-3 victory over Lompoc in a crucial Channel League contest on Friday afternoon.

The Chargers came into the game with a one-game lead in the loss column over Lompoc and San Marcos. The victory puts Dos Pueblos in position to claim the league title if they can finish strong down the stretch of the season.

“The kids responded very well today. We had a good week of practice and we emphasized focus,” said Dos Pueblos coach Mike Gerken. “They didn’t blink after giving up two runs in the first inning and we just kept putting it on every inning. I am very proud of the effort today, especially at the plate.”

Lompoc took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a double by Briana Reitmeier that drove in Avary Montgomery and Natalie Aguilar.

However, Dos Pueblos answered back with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff hitter Bella Nuno doubled to get things started and went on to hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning.

“I’ve just been really comfortable at the plate. We had a really good two practices coming into this game as well,” Nuno said. “My approach has been calm. I’ve been trying not to do too much, that is why I have been executing as much as I have.”

Riley Monroe and Jessica Reveles added homers as part of a five-run third inning by Dos Pueblos, although Reveles’ homer was nullified after she didn’t touch first base.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Jessica Reveles singled, driving in Nuno and Mia Reveles, increasing the Dos Pueblos lead to 13-3 and ending the game due to the run-rule.

#50 Mia Reveles makes a nice catch in center field. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Dos Pueblos racked up 13 hits as a team.

After a rocky first inning, Dos Pueblos starting pitcher Georgia Wilson locked in and only surrendered one more run for the remainder of the game.

“This game was huge. If Lompoc gets us in this one we are tied with two losses and San Marcos has two losses,” Gerken said. “This gave us a little bit of breathing room.”