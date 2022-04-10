The Farmacy Celebrates 4/20

Due to the caution caused by COVID, this is actually the first year that The Farmacy is fully open for business on 4/20, even though the dispensary started selling cannabis near the corner of Mission and De la Vina streets in 2019. Just like they did for their grand opening, they’re taking over the parking lot to host brand activations, music, art, and smoky eats from the brand-new Beans BBQ.

Check it out, and pick up the unique Tangelo Flow and Lilac Diesel flower offerings, grown in Carpinteria by Glass House Farms, or the new live-resin, biodegradable hemp-plastic disposable pen by L.A.-based extract wizards Field that just released this month.

See thefarmacysb.com.

