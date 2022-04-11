Chumash Foundation is accepting applications for Technology in Schools Program grants

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA – April 11, 2022 – To help bridge the gap for Santa Barbara County schools that are struggling to meet the classroom technology needs of their students, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation is currently accepting grant applications for its Technology in Schools Program.

The deadline to apply for the 2022-2023 school year is April 30, 2022, and all applications must be submitted online at www.santaynezchumash.org/foundation.

The program allows Santa Barbara County school administrators and faculty to apply for technology grant dollars to fund specific projects. These grants allow schools to purchase hardware, upgrade infrastructure, add high-tech resources and boost their curriculum.

“Since we started offering grants through our Technology in Schools Program, participating schools have been able to equip their classrooms with the devices, infrastructure or software needed to help enhance local students’ learning experience,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Our tribe has always placed a high level of importance on education, and we hope that schools seeking a technological boost will reach out and make us aware of their needs.”

Since its inception in 2015, the tribe’s Technology in Schools Program has issued more than $300,000 in grants to area schools.

Our most recent 2021-2022 school year grant recipients were Los Olivos’ Dunn School, which received $15,000 to refresh its network infrastructure on its upper campus, Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, which received $9,000 to help cover the cost of 25 iPads and iPad covers to be used by its kindergarten through fourth-grade classes, and Santa Maria’s St. Louis de Montfort School, which was granted $15,000 to buy 49 Chromebooks for its Tech for Tikes program, serving transitional kindergarten and kindergarten classes and its fifth-graders.

In 2015, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians donated the proceeds from its annual charity golf tournament to four local schools in the form of technology grants. Inspired by the success of those grants, the tribe’s leadership created the Technology in Schools Program through its foundation to help fulfill the high-tech needs of classrooms in Santa Barbara County.

For more information and to access applications, please visit www.santaynezchumash.org/foundation or call 805-688-7997.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $25 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.

