Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Along with all the other non-profit organizations in the tri-counties, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) learned how to be flexible in their event planning and fundraising over the past two years. Redeveloping signature events and moving them outside resulted in TBCF’s newest event, the Teddy Bear Picnic.

Last year’s Picnic was designed as a response to ever-changing protocols around gatherings and events. Thus, the TBCF staff and committee organized a family-friendly outdoor picnic with safety, fun and TBCF’s mission in mind. The Picnic event was such a success that the decision was made to turn the Picnic into one of TBCF’s two annual events.

On Sunday, May 15th,TBCF will host the 2nd Annual Teddy Bear Picnic at Montecito Club once again. Tickets are $125 per guest (children are free if registered with an adult by April 30th, and $25 each thereafter.) Guests will be treated to a buffet lunch with dessert and wine. Activities will include a competitive cornhole tournament, lawn games like bocce, oversized Connect Four and Jenga, sledding hill, kids’ sack races and more. Other activities will include tarot card readings, face painters and music by Josh Jenkins. Last year’s event sold out quickly and this year is expected to sell out once again. Tickets are available at TeddyBearCancerFoundation.org/Picnic.

Co-chairing the Teddy Bear Picnic are Maria Wilson and Sofie Langhorne, both of whom sit on TBCF’s Board of Directors and are event sponsors. “I’m so happy we’re back again at this gorgeous location,” shared Langhorne, “we’re planning to make this year’s Picnic bigger and more heartfelt.” Other event sponsors are Ergomotion, the Stanley Family, Anonymous, Tom & Charmaine Rogers, Johnny Griggs, Charles & Sofie Langhorne, Debby Mann, Drs. Jon & Karen Tammela, Monte & Maria Wilson, Arlington Financial Services, Wells Hugher, Bob Holzer Towing, Tim & Lisa Couch, Phil Hons, Joe McCorkell at Sotheby’s International Realty, J.P.Morgan Private Bank-Sarai Anderson, and Elizabeth & Peter Nordblad. In addition to the generosity of the event’s sponsors, the following dedicated committee members are assisting TBCF with planning and logistics: Sarai Anderson, Andrea Godinez, Jamie Hansen, Harold Karsenty, Lucy Kohansamad, Lado & Mirjana Ladomery, Debby Mann, Andrew & Giana Miller, Debbie Neer, Fe Peres, Susie Perry, Brittany Rice, and Deborah Stanley.

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s mission is to advocate for families living in the tri-counties who have a child with cancer by providing financial, emotional, and educational support. In 2021 TBCF gifted significantly more financial support to families due to a generous holiday donation allowing them to disperse $250 gas cards and $250 grocery gift cards to families who were in immediate need of support. This support was in addition to the regular funding offered by TBCF. “I can’t tell you how wonderful it was to make those phone calls right before Christmas,” shared Tessa Boyce, TBCF’s Community Engagement Manager, “the holidays are stressful enough without cancer, and to be able to give our families this unexpected gift was so meaningful to all of us.”

The 2021 year included the implementation of two new programs directly benefitting TBCF families. The first rounds of funding from TBCF’s new Bone Marrow Fund were disbursed to five families last year, providing additional relief for families facing the cost of a bone marrow transplant. Also new in 2021 was the expansion of the tutoring program to include siblings. The inclusion of siblings into the Educational Advocacy program was at the request of the families served.

Since 2002 TBCF has provided well over $2,200,000 to families through direct financial aid. Additionally, TBCF provides emotional support groups for parents, children and teens in both English and Spanish. Their educational advocacy program assists children who are re-entering the school system by offering tutoring for up to $2,000 and neuropsychological assessments. For more information about all of the services offered by TBCF, please visit their website at TeddyBearCancerFoundation.org. For more information about the Teddy Bear Picnic, please contact Kirsten Stuart at 805.308.9943 or Kirsten@TeddyBearCancerFoundation.org.