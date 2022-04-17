Salcido: Tested and Qualified

Susan Salcido is running for re-election for County Superintendent of Board of Education, and she deserves our vote.

Susan has worked her whole career to better the lives of Santa Barbara County students. Married to a high school teacher and raising her own children, she is immersed in education issues as a local and as a highly trained professional.

Born and raised in Santa Maria, Susan earned a B.A. and M.A. from UCSB and a Ph.D. in Education from University of Southern California. She taught at Dos Pueblos High School and served as Assistant Principal at San Marcos High School and as Principal of Santa Barbara Junior High School. In 2006 she moved to the S.B. County Education Office as Director of Curriculum and Instruction, and she later served as Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Services. From 2012-17 she served as the County Education Office’s Deputy Superintendent, and then ran successfully to be Superintendent.

As Superintendent, Susan led 20 school districts through the Thomas Fire, the debris flow, and the COVID-19 pandemic. She is a strong advocate for school safety and youth mental wellness, and has procured increased funding for both. She has also increased funding for pre-schools and a new early childhood center is set to open in Lompoc.

Susan is a tested leader who knows how to work with the state, local organizations, grantors, 20 county superintendents and 70,000 students and their families. She has the qualifications, experience, and record we need to lead the county’s school districts.