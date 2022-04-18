The Riviera Ridge School’s “Home on the Ridge” Auction Gala Celebrates Community

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.



Santa Barbara, CA. (April 18, 2022) – The Riviera Ridge School is celebrating their first in-person annual auction gala since 2019, with this year’s theme “Home on The Ridge.” Faculty, staff, and families will enjoy an evening at the beautiful Riviera Ridge campus for a Western-themed event focused on building community and supporting the school.

“This year has been so special in that we’ve been able to invite our families back on campus to see all of the wonderful learning that’s occurring for our students,” Head of School Chris Broderick said. “Our auction gala is the perfect opportunity to mark all of the success and growth of our school together, in person. What better place to do that than on our picturesque campus?”

The fundraising event will be held on Saturday, April 23rd and will feature a live auction, videos of students and teachers reveling in their learning environments, a raffle, and a three-course dinner from Riviera Ridge parent, Koji Nomura.

Those not attending in person but would like to support the school can bid on the silent auction, which is open now through April 25th. Enticing auction items include vacation homes in Norway, Santa Ynez, and Rincon Beach, experiences such as front row seats to 8th grade graduation, and the Riviera Ridge VIP title, which includes front row seats to school performances and a parking space on campus. Art by famed photographer Horace Bristol is another prized offering. Students have the exciting opportunity to have their parents bid on the “Head of School for a Day” item, where they get to call the shots at Riviera Ridge for a day (this usually involves a pizza party).

“All funds raised from the Auction will go towards ensuring that the school continues to provide incredible academic programs and resources for our students and to support our faculty and staff as well,” Broderick said.

Each year, the annual auction has a moment set aside to raise funds for a special program or item needed for the school community. This year, the paddle raise is entitled “Love Our People” and will go directly toward supporting teachers in their educational pursuits.

“We are excited to raise a glass (and our paddles) in honor of our incredible faculty as they continue to serve as the beacons of light and heart of our school every day, bringing inspiration, imagination, and innovation for all of our students and community,” Broderick said.

“The Love Our People Paddle Raise” is vital to support faculty enrichment and professional development, summer curriculum planning, and attendance at top-tier conferences and trainings,” Broderick said. “In addition, this year’s Paddle Raise will provide opportunities to develop new innovative and creative programming and activities for our students.”

In addition to bidding on auction items, guests can enjoy live music from Riviera Ridge parents John Simpson and Cord Pereira and their band, The Doublewide Kings.

Anyone interested can bid on silent auction items here. Every dollar raised will directly support The Riviera Ridge School.

At Riviera Ridge, we provide student-centered, individualized learning in a joyful and nurturing community, inspiring academic excellence and valuing difference. The educational vision for each Riviera Ridge graduate is to empower individual potential, inspire purpose beyond self, and cultivate social responsibility as they prepare for high school and beyond.

For more information, email info@rivieraridge.org or call 805-569-1811 ext. 131.