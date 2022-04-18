TV Santa Barbara Partners with C.A.R.E.4Paws on a Pet Food Drive

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

TV Santa Barbara will host a pet food donation drive from April 18 – 29, 2022 in partnership with C.A.R.E.4Paws at its Salinas Street community media studios.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 11, 2022 – TV Santa Barbara (TVSB), the region’s community media access center since 1974, is collaborating with C.A.R.E.4Paws on a drop-off pet food donation drive hosted at the TVSB’s studios, 329 S. Salinas Street from April 18 through April 29, 2022.

“A majority of pet owners can’t imagine going through these tough times without their four-legged friends,” C.A.R.E.4Paws’ executive director Isabelle Gullo said. “Poverty severely impacts both people and pets, and it’s critical that we, as a community, work together to provide a safety net for those in need to prevent suffering and ensure animals can stay with their owners.”

To prevent suffering and ensure companion animals stay healthy and with their owners through these difficult times, nonprofit C.A.R.E.4Paws is rallying the community to support this pet food donation drive. During the last two weeks of April, contributions of dog and cat food—unopened products only—can be dropped off in bins at TV Santa Barbara’s community access studios.

Food bins will be available for drop off at 329 S. Salinas Street in front of the studios or inside the foyer from 10am-4pm, Monday through Friday during those two weeks. You can donate dry and canned pet food—unopened bags of pet food only—and new pet supplies, such as beds, blankets and pet jackets.

“With our video services department, we get the chance to work with so many great organizations like C.A.R.E.4Paws and the opportunity came up to partner on a food drive for pets,” said Erik Davis, Executive Director of TV Santa Barbara. “We are really excited and hope that through this partnership, and with an open community media center, we can gather much needed food for pets in need.”

About C.A.R.E.4Paws

C.A.R.E.4Paws—short for Community Awareness, Responsibility & Education—works to reduce pet overpopulation, keep animals out of shelters and improve quality of life for pets and pet owners in need. The organization was founded in 2009 with the goal of promoting animal welfare and alleviating the burden borne by Santa Barbara County shelters by intervening before animals become homeless. Its critical services include free spays/neuters, assistance with veterinary care and low-cost vaccine events in C.A.R.E.4Paws’ own mobile veterinary clinic; distribution of pet food and supplies; support for domestic violence survivors and their pets; Paws Up For Pets youth education that inspires compassion and accountability for animals; and Pet Emergency Training (P.E.T.) for First Responders. Learn more at www.care4paws.org.

About TV Santa Barbara

TV Santa Barbara (TVSB) is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization which operates two community access television channels, 17 and 71. TVSB’s mission is to empower people to make media that matters. TVSB does this by providing residents with the knowledge, resources, and tools to create their own original programming. TV Santa Barbara has served as the local media access center since 1974.

With studios at 329 S. Salinas Street, TVSB provides members with access to video production equipment and electronic media resources to facilitate public dialogue, free speech, and participatory democracy; to foster local creativity, education and culture; and to reflect our diverse and amazing community. Learn more at www.tvsb.tv.