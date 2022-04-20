Alleged DUI Driver Collides with Santa Barbara Police Vehicle, Officer Not Severely Injured

Driver Currently on Probation for Driving Under the Influence, Bail Set at $100,000

An on-duty police officer was allegedly rear-ended and side-swiped by a motorist reportedly driving under the influence on Friday, April 15.

The Santa Barbara Police Officer was sitting in their marked police vehicle, parked along the curb, when the driver, identified as 40-year-old Santa Barbara resident Jeremy Joe Patterson, collided with the officer’s vehicle. Patterson was traveling south down West Alamar Avenue when he struck the car, according to police.

The officer was injured in the crash and unable to leave the vehicle due to the damage caused by the collision. Once other officers arrived, it was determined that Patterson was under the influence, and he was placed under arrest. Patterson is currently on probation for driving under the influence. His bail was set at $100,000.

Patterson did not sustain injuries in this collision, and he was booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail for DUI causing injury, driving on a suspended license, and driving a vehicle without interlock device.

The Independent contacted SBPD spokesperson Ethan Ragsdale to verify if the driver involved in this incident is the same James Patterson behind Arrive Alive, a Santa Barbara–based nonprofit offering sober transportation services, but Ragsdale was unable to confirm if he was the same individual.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery and return to duty.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.