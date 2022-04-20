Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries Closed April 22 & 23 to Change to New Software System

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries will be closed this Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23. The closure is needed to allow Library staff to get our new Circulation, Acquisitions, and Materials Management system ready for launch on April 25. In addition to the closure, the catalog will also be offline and patrons will not be able to place holds on any items from home April 22 – 24. For online access to eBooks and eAudiobooks, you can download or stream titles for free from Hoopla, OverDrive, and Enki, which will remain available and can be accessed here.

We apologize for this inconvenience. Bywater Solutions, the new software used by the Black Gold member libraries, will be transferring all of the data into the new computer system. To do this, all activity must be paused until the transfer is complete. Access to the online catalog will resume Monday, April 25 and the libraries will reopen to the public on Tuesday, April 26.

The new software will be used by library staff to check materials in and out, run reports, help manage our patrons’ accounts, and other common functions. Patrons should not notice a significant difference when they log into their accounts, but they should be prepared for two minor changes:

The PIN number for all library accounts will be automatically reset to the last four digits of the phone number on file. If you do not have a phone number on file, your PIN will be reset to 1234. When you access the Black Gold app, you will be asked to sign in with your library card number and PIN.

Please contact your local branch with any questions you may have. We appreciate your understanding during this transition and look forward to serving you with our new system.

In further happy news, the Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries will be extending their operating hours starting the week of May 2. “After two years of limited service hours due to the pandemic, we are excited to be expanding our hours to serve a greater number of residents in our community,” said Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries Director Allison Gray.

You can visit all five library locations during their new operating hours beginning the week of May 2:

Goleta Valley Library

Tuesday through Thursday 10am-7pm

Friday and Saturday 10am-5:30pm

Sunday 1-5pm

Closed Monday

Buellton Library

Monday and Tuesday 10am-7pm

Wednesday 10am-5pm

Friday and Saturday 11am-4pm

Closed Sunday and Thursday

Solvang Library

Tuesday and Friday 10am-5pm

Wednesday and Thursday 10am-7pm

Saturday 10am-4pm

Closed Sunday and Monday

Los Olivos Library

Saturday 10am-1pm

Santa Ynez Library

Saturday 1-4pm

Learn more about the Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries at www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org.