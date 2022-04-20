Support for City Workers

We support the City of Santa Barbara’s General Unit in their fight for a fair contract.

We value the vital public services that these workers are responsible for carrying out. We ask that the Santa Barbara City Council respect their work as we do by providing adequate pay and benefits so that these workers can afford to live in the community they serve.

For too long, the lowest paid and most diverse workers at the city have not received an adequate cost of living increase. Given extraordinary inflation, there is an expectation for a significant wage increase for city workers to be part of the community that they work in and care about.

City services are suffering due to inadequate wages and staffing levels, coupled with the cost of living in Santa Barbara. We are calling for a robust response that matches the scale of the crisis. Anything less is a misuse of public funds. Words of support are not enough, we demand action from City Council to keep City of Santa Barbara workers local.

Signed by:



Santa Barbara Teachers Association (SBTA)

Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association (IAFF 525)

International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) Local 2010

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 770

Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local 220

American Federation of Musicians (AFM) Local 308

California School Employees Association (CSEA) 289, Executive Board

California School Employees Association 37

United Auto Workers (UAW) 2865, Santa Barbara Organizing Committee

Central Coast Labor Council

Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE)

Santa Barbara Community Action Network (SB CAN)

Santa Barbara Tenants Union (SBTU)

El Centro Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Democratic Socialists of America (SB DSA)

Santa Barbara Young Democrats

Healing Justice Santa Barbara

And many more Santa Barbara community members and businesses