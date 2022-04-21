Violent crime is a growing American issue. As early as 2020, crime escalated as the left coddled violent criminals, made it easier for them to post bail, and called for defunding the police. “Pro-criminality” became the accepted position on policy. In Seattle, city officials allowed “armed leftists” to seize control of a portion of the city: CHAZ [Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone]

Most recently, there was a subway attack in New York City. An unhinged person decided to set off some smoke grenades and shoot people. The shooter, Frank James, an alleged Black nationalist was caught, but the crime is being downplayed by the media and the left. Why?

Furthermore, what about our crime-ridden cities? The Big Apple has seen a 72 percent increase in robberies, a 28 percent increase in assaults, and shootings are out of control. In many cities, cops are being prevented from doing their jobs, bail laws don’t keep criminals off the streets, and weak attorney generals do little to stop or prosecute criminals.

Going forward, this insanity must stop. We need to elect leaders and attorneys general who believe in the rule of law, will prosecute violent criminals, and will put the safety of Americans first.