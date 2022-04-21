Re-Elect Susan Salcido

It is my privilege to write this letter of support for Dr. Susan Salcido for re-election as County Superintendent. I worked with Susan for over 15 years both as a colleague in my position of Assistant Superintendent, Special Education and as a subordinate in my position of Director of Children and Family Resource Services.

Susan is an exceptional leader. In her roles of Director of Secondary Support Services and Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services, we worked as colleagues. She was always a team-player demonstrating an exceptional knowledge of curriculum and instruction. She was well-respected for her dynamic personality, her compassion, and her unique ability to support teachers across the County.

In her roles of Deputy and County Superintendent, she was my supervisor. She led with integrity and compassion. I always felt 100% supported and heard. Most people do not appreciate the vast array of programs and services under the auspices of the County Office, including financial support for school districts; support/training for teachers; State preschools; Special Education programs for infants through young adults, and Court/Community Schools, just to name a few. Susan always took the time to personally learn about and support every one of these programs and services. She has the unique ability to make each task at hand the priority and attended to her responsibilities with intelligence, leadership, and attention to detail.

In summary, Susan is the only choice for County Superintendent. She has the experience. integrity, compassion, and intelligence to serve our community and our children.