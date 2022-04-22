Cachuma Lake Trout Release

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – In cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the County of Santa Barbara, Parks Division welcomed the arrival of 4,000-pounds of Rainbow Trout at Cachuma Lake. The fish were released on April 21, bringing the total for this stocking season to 16,000-pounds. The fish range in size from half-pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies and come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., in Paynes Creek, California.

Credit: Courtesy

This delivery is arriving right in time for the 25th Annual Fish Derby, happening this weekend on April 23 and 24. The Fish Derby is a benefit for the Neal Taylor Nature Center, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting education, enjoyment, and protection of the Cachuma Lake area. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the derby is back in full force. Everyone has a chance to win great cash prizes, fishing gear, and more! Participants can still register on-site Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24. In addition to fishing, there will be many other family-friendly activities including guided Lake Cruises, Children’s Activities, a Books & Treasures Sale, and Raffle. For more information, visit www.troutderby.org or call the Fish Derby Hotline at (805) 693-8381.

Everything an angler needs is available for rent or purchase at the Cachuma Lake Marina and Boat Rentals, which offers pontoons, outboards and kayak rentals, as well as one-day and annual fishing licenses. Fishing from shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license.

Credit: Courtesy

Visitors are advised to check recreation area hours, and road and weather conditions in advance. For up-to-date fishing tips and summaries, check out the Cachuma Lake Weekly Fishing Report at www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumafishing.sbc. For more information, contact the marina at (805) 688-4040.

For those who plan to bring their own boating vessels, please note that due to the 30-day Quagga restrictions, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to visiting. Kayaks, canoes, and simple boats are eligible for same-day launch. For more information, please visit https://www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumaboating.sbc.

Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is a full-service campground offering year-round cabin, yurt, RV and tent camping, recreational activities, nature programs for all ages and of course, rainbow trout fishing! For camping reservations and more information, go to www.sbparks.org.