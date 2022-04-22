Cachuma Lake Trout Release
Just in Time for the 25thAnnual Fish Derby!
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – In cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the County of Santa Barbara, Parks Division welcomed the arrival of 4,000-pounds of Rainbow Trout at Cachuma Lake. The fish were released on April 21, bringing the total for this stocking season to 16,000-pounds. The fish range in size from half-pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies and come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., in Paynes Creek, California.
This delivery is arriving right in time for the 25th Annual Fish Derby, happening this weekend on April 23 and 24. The Fish Derby is a benefit for the Neal Taylor Nature Center, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting education, enjoyment, and protection of the Cachuma Lake area. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the derby is back in full force. Everyone has a chance to win great cash prizes, fishing gear, and more! Participants can still register on-site Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24. In addition to fishing, there will be many other family-friendly activities including guided Lake Cruises, Children’s Activities, a Books & Treasures Sale, and Raffle. For more information, visit www.troutderby.org or call the Fish Derby Hotline at (805) 693-8381.
Everything an angler needs is available for rent or purchase at the Cachuma Lake Marina and Boat Rentals, which offers pontoons, outboards and kayak rentals, as well as one-day and annual fishing licenses. Fishing from shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license.
Visitors are advised to check recreation area hours, and road and weather conditions in advance. For up-to-date fishing tips and summaries, check out the Cachuma Lake Weekly Fishing Report at www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumafishing.sbc. For more information, contact the marina at (805) 688-4040.
For those who plan to bring their own boating vessels, please note that due to the 30-day Quagga restrictions, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to visiting. Kayaks, canoes, and simple boats are eligible for same-day launch. For more information, please visit https://www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumaboating.sbc.
Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is a full-service campground offering year-round cabin, yurt, RV and tent camping, recreational activities, nature programs for all ages and of course, rainbow trout fishing! For camping reservations and more information, go to www.sbparks.org.
