Cachuma Lake Trout Release

Just in Time for the 25thAnnual Fish Derby!

By County of Santa Barbara, Parks Division
Fri Apr 22, 2022 | 11:50am

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – In cooperation with the California Department of Fish and  Wildlife, the County of Santa Barbara, Parks Division welcomed the arrival of 4,000-pounds  of Rainbow Trout at Cachuma Lake. The fish were released on April 21, bringing the total  for this stocking season to 16,000-pounds. The fish range in size from half-pound  “catchables” to eight-pound trophies and come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., in  Paynes Creek, California.  

This delivery is arriving right in time for the 25th Annual Fish Derby, happening this weekend  on April 23 and 24. The Fish Derby is a benefit for the Neal Taylor Nature Center, a 501(c)3  non-profit organization dedicated to promoting education, enjoyment, and protection of the  Cachuma Lake area. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the derby is  back in full force. Everyone has a chance to win great cash prizes, fishing gear, and more!  Participants can still register on-site Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24. In addition to  fishing, there will be many other family-friendly activities including guided Lake Cruises,  Children’s Activities, a Books & Treasures Sale, and Raffle. For more information, visit  www.troutderby.org or call the Fish Derby Hotline at (805) 693-8381.  

Everything an angler needs is available for rent or purchase at the Cachuma Lake Marina  and Boat Rentals, which offers pontoons, outboards and kayak rentals, as well as one-day  and annual fishing licenses. Fishing from shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open  year-round with a valid fishing license.  

Visitors are advised to check recreation area hours, and road and weather conditions in  advance. For up-to-date fishing tips and summaries, check out the Cachuma Lake Weekly  Fishing Report at www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumafishing.sbc. For more information,  contact the marina at (805) 688-4040.  

For those who plan to bring their own boating vessels, please note that due to the 30-day  Quagga restrictions, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least  30 days prior to visiting. Kayaks, canoes, and simple boats are eligible for same-day launch.  For more information, please visit https://www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumaboating.sbc

Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is a full-service campground offering year-round cabin,  yurt, RV and tent camping, recreational activities, nature programs for all ages and of  course, rainbow trout fishing! For camping reservations and more information, go to  www.sbparks.org.

