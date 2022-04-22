Russet, Prince Phillip, and Mr. Snuffles

Meet Russet!

Russet | Credit: Courtesy

This handsome 1-year-old Pit Bull mix got his name because he is just a big ol’ potato! Lively and affectionate, Russet is eager to learn and will do best with someone interested in investing some time attending one of our (discounted!) training classes to refine his manners. He enjoys snuggling and being near his people. He’d be a good match for another active dog and would benefit from learning from an older resident dog that can show him the ropes. Russet will do fine with dog-savvy older children. He is not a fan of cats, though.

Want to learn more about Russet? Go to www.sbhumane.org to view his profile. Are you interested in bringing Russet home? Email Adopt@sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777 to make an adoption appointment today!

Prince Philip

Prince Philip | Credit: Courtesy

This young bunny boy is less than a year old and lives up to his title of prince. He is gentle and refined (with tidy litter habits!) and is, of course, quite handsome. Prince Philip would be great for a first-time bunny owner or for an experienced adopter as well. Let this prince make your bunny dreams come true!

Mr. Snuffles

Mr. Snuffles | Credit: Courtesy

Here is a young Guinea pig who takes pride in his permanent “bed-head”! If you love the look of a Tribble, you’ll love Snuffles. He is sweet-tempered, gentle, and enjoys kisses, cuddles, and crunchy treats. He is an active, busy boy but will also melt peacefully in your lap. Come meet Snuffles and let him brighten your world!

Come meet more Guinea pigs or bunnies who are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appt. Visit www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org for more info.

