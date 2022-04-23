San Marcos Boys and Righetti Girls Win Santa Barbara County Track and Field Championships

Athletes from 13 schools descended upon Santa Ynez High stadium to compete for Santa Barbara County championships on Saturday afternoon.

The San Marcos boys claimed the overall team championship with 155 points followed by Santa Barbara, which totaled 90 points. On the girls side Righetti took first place with 132 points followed by Santa Barbara, which finished with 90 points.

Individually, Justin Hess of San Marcos was among the top performers as he won the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.81, the 400 meter with a time of 50.73 to edge his teammate Jonas Strand, who finished second and anchored San Marcos’ first place 4X400 relay team that took first place with a time of 3:33.11.

San Marcos’ Justin Hess, Jonas Strand and Mateo Handall of Carpinteria stand atop the podium for the 400 meter.

“We all work out together so every workout is a competition between us whether we mean to or not,” said Hess of his fellow 400 runners at San Marcos. “It’s just a great group of guys and it’s super fun to train with them. We push each other every day.”

Michael Miclat of Lompoc was the only boys’ athlete to win four events as he won the long jump with a distance of 21-8, Narrowly edged second place finisher Davis Flanagin by one inch to win the triple jump with a distance of 42-4.75 and won the high jump with a mark of 5-10. Miclat was also a member of Lompoc’s first place 4X100 meter team that clocked in at 43.04

Sheldon Canley of Lompoc, a San Diego State football commit, won the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.98 to claim the unofficial title of fastest athlete in the county.

In the throws, Benjamin Rodriguez-Rios edged Phillip Snyder of Righetti with a mark of 124-3 and Chase Huguenard of Righetti defeated second place finisher QuRan Gossett of Bishop Diego with a mark of 42-3.75.

On the girls side, Ellie Gleason and Samsara Chanine of Dos Pueblos finished first and second in the 1600 meter with times of 5:25.87 and 5:37.93 respectively.

“Our cross country team is one of the best so we wanted to kind of keep in the front of the league as we went into track and field,” Gleason said. “I think that was pretty exciting to finish first with Samsara.”

Mackenna Show and Laila Goodman of Santa Barbara finished first and second in 400 meters with times of 101.43 and 102.94 respectively.

Mackenna Show, Laila Goodman, Avala Elwood and Sienna Hernandez reach the podium for the 400 meter dash.

Kennedy Kirkland of Cate took the 100 meter dash edging Riley Allen of Righetti with a time of 12.43.

“It feels really great. I worked really hard over the summer with a trainer,” Kirkland said. “It shows that hard work pays off.”

Kirkland also won the long jump with a mark of 17-6.50.

Tainali Felemi of Righetti dominated the throws as she won the discus with a mark of 114-9 and the shot put with a mark of 37-7.75.