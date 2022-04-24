A Vote for Salcido

I have worked with Dr. Susan Salcido for many years as a member of the Board of Directors for Partners in Education, which operates Computers for Families.

I have witnessed firsthand Susan’s cool logic and her deep compassion, especially when it comes to students and teachers. She seeks to understand before she makes a judgment. She is always thoughtful. We know that when she speaks it will be honest and smart.

During the height of the pandemic, it was Susan who encouraged Partners in Education to think outside of the box, and to expand Computers for Families’ services to all individuals, not just students in certain grades. Of course, this made sense. Students who go to a grandmother’s house after school will be better supported if that grandmother is also equipped with a computer and training on how to use it. Over 1,000 individuals from across the county — mainly students, but also many adults — have received computers over the course of COVID-19. Susan pushed us all to rethink how things had been done for years, doing even more good when it was needed most.

Susan is my go-to person when I need advice. Even when our opinions differ, she respectfully questions, in order to learn. And I always walk away feeling like I learned too. In today’s world, we need more of this in our leaders.

Susan is the leader I want for Santa Barbara County Schools, so I will be voting to reelect her as County Superintendent of Schools.