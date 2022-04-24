Why Is Rent Control Futile?

“In every place it’s been tried, around the world, for some 80 years, [rent control] has failed,” so said Professor Rupert on the Santa Barbara Talks Podcast. On Tuesday I finished drinking a glass of water after taking my dog for a walk. I looked out the window at the clock on the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. I thought about walking to City Hall, where members of our community would gather to debate rent control. Listening to bullshit is hard. It makes you think you are going crazy. I went to City Hall.

The landlord-tenant relationship is abusive. The landlord wields the threat of homelessness over the tenant in order to extract money from the tenant. Without this dynamic, the relationship becomes economically unproductive. And that’s why economic data that make rent control sound like a bad idea are cheaper by the dozen.

Everyone seems hypnotized by Professor Rupert’s credentials, especially the mayor. But this neoliberal Svengali has only presented correlation and horror stories as evidence that rent control doesn’t work. He has yet to explain to the public why rent control is not a good idea in intelligible causal terms. As well-regarded as he might be in his own field, the absence of a clear, consistent causal explanation for rent control’s supposedly obvious “futility” suggests that his work on this issue would earn a mediocre grade in the Philosophy Department at UCSB since correlation does not imply causation.

Charles Perkins, ABD, MA, is a graduate member of the UCSB Department of Philosophy.