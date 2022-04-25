MTD’s Temporary Service Reductions Start Monday, April 25th

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Service to be reduced temporarily to improve system reliability in response to bus operator workforce shortage

SANTA BARBARA—Beginning next Monday, April 25, 2022, Santa Barbara MTD will be temporarily lowering service levels in order to improve system reliability. During the COVID-19 pandemic, transit operators nationwide and many other industries have experienced workforce shortages, and MTD is no different.

While MTD continues to recruit aggressively for bus operators, the agency has experienced a confluence of retirements and normal attrition causing a drop in the number of available bus operators. This drop coupled with the Omicron surge has meant that various bus trips are occasionally cancelled, causing uncertainty for passengers.

In order to adjust service to a level that the MTD workforce can reliably cover on a daily basis, MTD staff have made surgical changes to service levels that will go into effect as of Monday, April 25, 2022. While these reductions are designed to last for the spring and summer period, MTD will notify the public about any future service adjustments.

The changes are different for each bus line, so passengers are encouraged to review the schedules of the lines they ride in advance of Monday. Temporary schedule guides available at the Transit Center and on-board buses, and a pdf of the new schedule guide is available at this link and the public can get further details at sbmtd.gov/reduced. The table on page 2 of this press release describes changes for each bus line.