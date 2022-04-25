Rents and Prop. 13

More Like This

All the property owners I know in California seem quite content with the “rent control” they’ve been receiving from Prop. 13 for the last 45 years. The amendment’s restricted rate of increase on assessments of no greater than 2 percent each year has made it possible for those on lower or fixed incomes to keep their homes and not be “taxed out” of them by the commensurate taxes skyrocketing real-estate values would bring. So why not extend that type of protection to those who rent and likely have lower incomes than those who own? Secure housing benefits everyone.

