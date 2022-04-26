United Ground Express Hiring Event at Santa Barbara Airport

CHICAGO, IL — United Ground Express (UGE), a subsidiary of United Airlines, is holding a hiring event at Santa Barbara Airport Visitor Center from 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM PT on Thursday, May 5th, 2022.



“United Ground Express is excited to have been chosen as the ground handling partner for our parent company United Airlines’ flights in Santa Barbara! We look forward to providing a Safe, Caring, Dependable, and Efficient travel experience to all of our customers at SBA” said Jay Jernstrom, Senior Manager of Talent Acquisition at United Ground Express. “As our rapid growth continues, we are excited to offer a runway to success for hundreds of people nationwide. Career advancement, paid time off, and flight privileges paired with our inclusive culture makes United Ground Express a great place to work and a great way to travel.”



All opportunities include paid training, paid time off, flight privileges, and more.



Flight privileges on day one.



Enjoy your time off from work by traveling the world aboard United Airlines’ global network. Employees and their family members are eligible for free standby travel and discounted tickets to explore the world beyond the airport.



Applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.unitedgroundexpress.com About United Ground Express



United Ground Express (UGE) is focused on connections – connecting customers to their destinations, to people, and to the moments that matter most. As a subsidiary of United Airlines, the United Ground Express team supports operations and flights across the U.S., welcoming and serving customers each day. UGE provides an array of airport operations services that include Customer Service, Ramp Service, Passenger Assistance, Lobby Assistance, Cabin Appearance, and More.



United Ground Express is an Equal Opportunity Employer, our diverse employees of all backgrounds and experiences are our most valuable asset.