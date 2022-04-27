Mayor Perotte and Supervisor Hartmann at Goleta Farmers Market THIS Sunday

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will be at the Goleta Farmers Market THIS Sunday, May 1 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The Farmers Market is located at the Camino Real Marketplace (7004 Marketplace Drive). They will be set up in front of the Sheriff’s sub-station.

Mayor Perotte and Supervisor Hartmann are eager to hear from Goleta constituents about community ideas, learn about and share upcoming community projects, and answer questions or concerns residents have about local issues. Even if you don’t have a question or an idea, please just come by and say hello! We look forward to seeing you