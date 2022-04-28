Santa Barbara’s Maune Contemporary Shows Top Contemporary Artists
Art Gallery on State Street Represents World-Leading Visionaries
When Heidi and Ramsey Maune decided to expand from their gallery in Atlanta’s Miami Circle Design District in Buckhead, they knew they wanted to be somewhere equally special — a truly cosmopolitan destination for art. The space that is now Maune Contemporary at 1309 State Street fits the bill perfectly. Elegantly finished with a wrought-iron gate enclosing a small, paseo-style entryway, it’s one of the most distinctive buildings in Santa Barbara’s Arts District. The show currently on view is called Truth or Friction? by Justin Lyons, a street-art-informed painter from Florida whose brightly colored canvases recall Jean-Michel Basquiat and Barry McGee. Hours are Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit maune.com.
