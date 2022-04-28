Giveaway

Spring Refresh Giveaway: Jiffy Lube Santa Barbara

By
Thu Apr 28, 2022 | 7:00am

Enter below for a chance to win the prize from Jiffy Lube (Santa Barbara).

Giveaway is open from April 28 – May 11. Winners will be notified via email by Friday, May 13.

Prize Description: A complete complimentary servicing of your vehicle including: Jiffy Lube’s Signature Service oil change featuring Pennzoil Platinum full synthetic motor oil, replacement of your air filter and cabin air filter (if applicable), a complete fuel system cleaning service, replacement of your windshield wiper blades and tire rotation. These services have a combined value of up to $450. Not transferrable, may not be sold or otherwise traded, maximum value $450. No cash value. Limitations and exclusions apply. Not all services are required on every vehicle, not substitutions or credits will be given if a service is not performed due to vehicle type.

To enter the other Spring Refresh Giveaways, visit the Spring Refresh Landing page.

Thu Apr 28, 2022 | 16:41pm
https://www.independent.com/2022/04/28/spring-refresh-giveaway-jiffy-lube-santa-barbara/

Indy Staff

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.