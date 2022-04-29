Lexi the Smart and Beautiful Lap Dog

Credit: Courtesy

Lexi is smart, fun, and beautiful. She is house trained and 100 percent snuggles. Someone needs to swoop this girl up ASAP to be the luckiest person ever. Lexi is about 2 years old and weighs 72 pounds. When she’s on walks and sees other dogs, she does plenty of friendly tail wags. Don’t let her lovely blockhead deter you – she is a lap dog and cuddle monster wrapped up in a strong body, and she’s ready to be your best friend.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Lexi for adoption. For adoption inquiries, please call (805) 681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County.

K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work, go to www.k-9pals.org, call (805) 570-0415, contact info@k-9pals.org, or mail K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

