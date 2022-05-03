A Reason to Smile

It’s with heartfelt thanks that this is written.

I lost my phone and assumed, like the others, it was gone for good. But an angel, G, who works for Special Olympics took the time and energy to track me down and return it.

And she had done this, along with going to the police department, by answering a call that came through for me — and asking my caller friend how she could get in touch with me.

This indeed was a happy ending to what would have been an expensive and complicated project.

In the future, if a phone is found, I’ll answer that call — and like G, be able to return it to its owner.

I am so grateful.