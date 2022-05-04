Salcido Unifies in a Positive Way

As a parent and community member, I am writing in support for the reelection of Santa Barbara County’s Superintendent of Schools, Susan Salcido, whose leadership has made a positive impact on our families and schools.

This is a critical race. We continue to see the rise of agitators who use fear and divisive rhetoric to shut others down, while simultaneously attempting to present themselves as highly moral agents of change.

Susan Salcido is the opposite. She unifies by focusing in on the interests of our families and students. She understands our communities and the importance of validating the many cultures and histories that make up our wonderful region. Additionally, she has the needed experience to navigate the school system effectively and understands that collaboration means being able to work with others in order to do what is best for our children.

During her tenure, and through collaborations across Santa Barbara County, Susan has expanded preschool and early care, has increased our art and enrichment programs, mental health support, community engagement, and has secured grants to support the Career Technical Education programs across the county. Susan has shown what she can do, and she does it with kindness, grace, professionalism, and understanding. This is why we shouldn’t sit this one out. On June 7, speak up with your vote. Let’s keep our kids at the forefront, not the interests of someone like her challenger who thrives on hysteria and fear.