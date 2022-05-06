Announcement

BREAKING: Figueroa Mountain Wins Big at World Beer Cup

By Figueroa Mountain Co.
Fri May 06, 2022 | 9:32am

Minneapolis, MN (May 5th, 2022) – The brewers at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. are celebrating again  today, after medaling at their fourth consecutive World Beer Cup, the world’s largest international beer  festival. The team took home the Gold award today for their Mosaic Pale Ale, and the Silver for their  Figuerosé.  

The wins bring the brewery’s total medal count to eight, having previously earned one bronze, three  silvers, and two gold medals in past World Beer Cup competitions. Figueroa Mountain will add the awards  to their ever-growing collection, which also includes 29 medals from the Great American Beer Festival,  the country’s other most prominent nationwide competition.  

“We could not be more excited by these wins,” said an overjoyed Kevin Ashford, brewmaster and creative  director at Figueroa Mountain. “Ultimately, we brew our beer for our fans here in California. But to be  recognized by these world beer experts shows that we’re doing something right here.” 

Ashford accepted the award along with Jaime Dietenhofer, owner of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.,  who pointed to the sky and held his late father’s jacket as he posed for the cameras. Jaime and his father Jim started the brewery together in 2010, and it has since expanded to 4 locations all throughout Southern  California.  

This award marks the third major competition win for Mosaic Pale Ale, having previously won Gold at  the 2018 San Francisco International Beer Competition and the 2016 California Commercial Craft Beer  Competition. 2022 marked the first time Mosaic Pale Ale was entered for consideration at the WBC.  

Since submitting the beer to the competition, Figuerosé has been rebranded as Santa Barbara Hibiscus  Lime, and is now included in the brewery’s Santa Barbara Shandy variety pack. The two are some of 

Figueroa Mountain’s favorite beers, and can currently be found at any of their taprooms in Los Olivos,  Santa Barbara, Westlake Village, and their “Mothership” brewery in Buellton. 

The World Beer Cup attracted 10,542 beers this year from 2,493 breweries in 57 countries. Mosaic Pale  Ale won in the American-Style Pale Ale category, beating out 159 other beers to be crowned as best pale  ale in the world. Figuerosé competed against 147 other beers to win the Silver prize.  

This is the first year the competition was held since 2018, as the regularly scheduled 2020 competition  was cancelled due to the pandemic. Starting next year, the competition will be held annually. Figueroa  Mountain’s full list of WBC wins is included below: 

2022 

Gold – Mosaic Pale Ale – American-Style Pale Ale 

Silver – Figuerosé – Herb and Spice Beer 

2018  

Gold – I Dunkled in My Pants – Munich-Style Dunkel or European-Style Dark Lager Silver – Red Rock – Imperial Red Ale 

Silver – Stagecoach Stout – Oatmeal Stout 

2016  

Gold – I Dunkled in My Pants – European-Style Dark/Muenchner Dunkel 

2014 

Silver – Davy Brown Ale – American-Style Brown Ale 

Bronze – Danish Red Lager – Vienna-Style Lager 

For a full list of Figueroa Mountain beers, including a list of all awards and accolades received, visit  FigMtnBrew.com/our-beers 

About Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. was founded in 2010 by father and son team Jim and Jamie Dietenhofer. Through their  passion for craft beer, they’ve sought to share the beauty and the spirit of the Santa Ynez Valley with beer lovers throughout  the state. Their beer can be found in bars, restaurants, and grocery stores throughout California, as well as in their taprooms  throughout the region. For more information, visit FigMtnBrew.com

