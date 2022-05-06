BREAKING: Figueroa Mountain Wins Big at World Beer Cup

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Minneapolis, MN (May 5th, 2022) – The brewers at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. are celebrating again today, after medaling at their fourth consecutive World Beer Cup, the world’s largest international beer festival. The team took home the Gold award today for their Mosaic Pale Ale, and the Silver for their Figuerosé.

The wins bring the brewery’s total medal count to eight, having previously earned one bronze, three silvers, and two gold medals in past World Beer Cup competitions. Figueroa Mountain will add the awards to their ever-growing collection, which also includes 29 medals from the Great American Beer Festival, the country’s other most prominent nationwide competition.

“We could not be more excited by these wins,” said an overjoyed Kevin Ashford, brewmaster and creative director at Figueroa Mountain. “Ultimately, we brew our beer for our fans here in California. But to be recognized by these world beer experts shows that we’re doing something right here.”

Ashford accepted the award along with Jaime Dietenhofer, owner of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., who pointed to the sky and held his late father’s jacket as he posed for the cameras. Jaime and his father Jim started the brewery together in 2010, and it has since expanded to 4 locations all throughout Southern California.

This award marks the third major competition win for Mosaic Pale Ale, having previously won Gold at the 2018 San Francisco International Beer Competition and the 2016 California Commercial Craft Beer Competition. 2022 marked the first time Mosaic Pale Ale was entered for consideration at the WBC.

Since submitting the beer to the competition, Figuerosé has been rebranded as Santa Barbara Hibiscus Lime, and is now included in the brewery’s Santa Barbara Shandy variety pack. The two are some of

Figueroa Mountain’s favorite beers, and can currently be found at any of their taprooms in Los Olivos, Santa Barbara, Westlake Village, and their “Mothership” brewery in Buellton.

The World Beer Cup attracted 10,542 beers this year from 2,493 breweries in 57 countries. Mosaic Pale Ale won in the American-Style Pale Ale category, beating out 159 other beers to be crowned as best pale ale in the world. Figuerosé competed against 147 other beers to win the Silver prize.

This is the first year the competition was held since 2018, as the regularly scheduled 2020 competition was cancelled due to the pandemic. Starting next year, the competition will be held annually. Figueroa Mountain’s full list of WBC wins is included below:

2022

Gold – Mosaic Pale Ale – American-Style Pale Ale

Silver – Figuerosé – Herb and Spice Beer

2018

Gold – I Dunkled in My Pants – Munich-Style Dunkel or European-Style Dark Lager Silver – Red Rock – Imperial Red Ale

Silver – Stagecoach Stout – Oatmeal Stout

2016

Gold – I Dunkled in My Pants – European-Style Dark/Muenchner Dunkel

2014

Silver – Davy Brown Ale – American-Style Brown Ale

Bronze – Danish Red Lager – Vienna-Style Lager

For a full list of Figueroa Mountain beers, including a list of all awards and accolades received, visit FigMtnBrew.com/our-beers

About Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. was founded in 2010 by father and son team Jim and Jamie Dietenhofer. Through their passion for craft beer, they’ve sought to share the beauty and the spirit of the Santa Ynez Valley with beer lovers throughout the state. Their beer can be found in bars, restaurants, and grocery stores throughout California, as well as in their taprooms throughout the region. For more information, visit FigMtnBrew.com