Toby, Isaac, Luna & Lionel

Luna and Lionel

Luna and Lionel are a bonded pair of cats who crave attention. Luna is a 5-year-old black female, and Lionel is a 3-year-old black and white male. They were rescued together and prefer to stay together. They are playful and affectionate and ready to fill your home with purrs.

Check out our website at asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at (805) 683-3368.

Toby

Toby is really a very lovely boy. He enjoys playing with humans and spending as much time together as he can. In his previous home, he lived with another large dog and small children and got along great with all of them. He is 5 five years old, 60 pounds, and is housetrained. Toby is now waiting patiently for the right person to meet him and be his new best friend.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Toby for adoption. For adoption inquiries, please call (805) 681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work, go to wwK-9PALS.org, or (805) 570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Isaac

This boy is really living up to the meaning of his name. He is happy, sweet, and very cuddly. He is very curious and needs to be in the middle of the action. He is very gentle and easygoing, and much calmer than most pups his age.

Please visit our website at sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable, loving homes.

To donate, please visit sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118.

