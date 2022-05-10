Community Meeting to Address Parking, Beach Access, and Housing in the Alan Road Area￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Santa Barbara will host a community event focusing on questions that have arisen in the Alan Road area of the City at 6 p.m. on May 12, 2022 at Elings Park, Godric Grove.

City staff members from Community Development, Public Works, Sustainability and Resilience, and the Fire Department will be on site to address questions regarding parking, access to Arroyo Burro Beach, and housing.

A short presentation will occur followed by ample time for questions and answers.