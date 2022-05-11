Credit: Courtesy

Name: Carrie Bluth

Title: Copy Editor

When did you start noticing that you liked reading/writing? Did you have a favorite author growing up? I loved reading as a kid and I still do. I grew up on Judy Blume and Beverly Cleary. Nowadays, my Kindle is all over the place with authors and genres. I just started The Club by Ellery Lloyd.

How do you know so much about grammar and editing? Do you own the Chicago Manual of Style? Before joining the Indy, I was more familiar with AP style than Chicago, so I am learning! I use the Chicago manual as my pillow right now, and I think it’s helping. Copy editing involves a ton of rules, but if you enjoy reading and writing, paying attention to the finer points — and referencing authoritative sources on a regular basis — becomes almost second nature.

Who do you want to meet — in S.B., and in the world? I don’t have a ready answer, but I can tell you that I got to meet Jerry Garcia once, backstage. As a young Deadhead on tour, going to shows was like going to church for me, so meeting the leader of the band felt reverential. I was awestruck and managed only to ask for an autograph. My friend Esther, always more composed than I, blurted out, “We’re big fans.” Ha! It was an incredible moment that I’ll never forget.