Bring Bossie Back

I found your recent piece about the Milpas neighborhood to be of interest, however it was more than disappointing that while included, the bottom line on what has been known as “Bossie” received a back seat.

It’s important to point out that the Live Oak Dairy Building is a designated city landmark and Bossie is an important established and familiar feature.

My father, Cliff Jameson, was an employee of Live Oak Dairy in 1939 the year the building was constructed. The sculptor of the iconic cow, Alfred Kuhn, consulted with him. He knew my dad, being a graduate of UC Davis, known then as “The Cow College,” had renderings of bovines.

Why have we only seen a passing quote from City Councilmember Kristen Sneddon indicating that people want to see her rise again? Why has City Historian Nicole Hernandez not taken the building’s owner to task to assure Bossie’s replacement?

It’s vital that the beautiful, historic Streamline Moderne building designed by Alex D’Alfonso have its character-defining cow back atop.