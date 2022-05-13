Safety Away from Home

Our world has undergone such a transformation over the last couple of years, bringing uncertainty and confusion. Fires and other disasters in our county have taken a toll as well.

Due to family living abroad, I have had to travel back and forth across continents, leaving my community behind for periods of time. I have more than once felt helpless not to be able to assist our community when it has experienced times of stress.

However, upon seeing Sheriff Bill Brown in international news, announcing the challenges, comforting the community and, with his people, taking immediate action to restore safety, I have felt inner security knowing we are in good hands.

We are fortunate that we have a sheriff who is seen in every sector of our county, listening to the needs of all, and supporting programs of empowerment and aid where needed.

Evidence that our community has been well taken care of since Sheriff Bill Brown first took on his role as our guardian has been proven year after year. Why would I want to trade this safety and security that only gets polished through his ongoing commitment? That is why it is my honor to vote for Sheriff Bill Brown again.